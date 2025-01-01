Menu
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

75,864 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra

SV

12546656

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,864KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4KY210860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,864 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2015 Toyota Venza for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Venza 131,547 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 204,229 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 159,889 KM $12,499 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-680-4171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2019 Nissan Sentra