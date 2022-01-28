$18,829+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV | STYLE PKG | SUNROOF | ALLOYS | HTD SEATS
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$18,829
- Stock #: 220101
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP0KY227154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded Sentra with outstanding features at an even better price! Options include, style package, 16 alloy wheels, sunroof, heated seats, leather wrapped steering, dual zone climate control, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, rear camera, emergency braking assist, Sirius XM radio, cruise control, Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Vehicle Features
