Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Sentra

60,910 KM

Details Description Features

$18,829

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,829

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV | STYLE PKG | SUNROOF | ALLOYS | HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV | STYLE PKG | SUNROOF | ALLOYS | HTD SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$18,829

+ taxes & licensing

60,910KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8181219
  • Stock #: 220101
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0KY227154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Sentra with outstanding features at an even better price! Options include, style package, 16 alloy wheels, sunroof, heated seats, leather wrapped steering, dual zone climate control, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, rear camera, emergency braking assist, Sirius XM radio, cruise control, Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 55,646 KM
$43,987 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 35,045 KM
$41,726 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX ...
 19,679 KM
$27,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory