<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Practical and comfortable, this subcompact Nissan Versa Note was built to be your new companion in the city. This 2019 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit your needs. All this style and character is complemented by an extremely fuel-efficient motor, making the Nissan Versa Note the perfect subcompact for both new car owners and urban dwellers.This low mileage hatchback has just 20,217 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Versa Notes trim level is SV CVT. Stepping up to the Versa Note SV adds remote keyless entry with power locks, power windows, cruise control, heated seats with armrests, and a leather wrapped steering wheel to the amazing standard features like Siri Eyes Free, hands free text messaging assistant, rear view camera, heated power-adjustable side mirrors, Bluetooth calling and audio streaming, 7 -inch touchscreen with AM/FM/CD audio, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio control for convenience and connectivity.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Make it Yours
Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Practical and comfortable, this subcompact Nissan Versa Note was built to be your new companion in the city. This 2019 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2019 Nissan Versa Note is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit your needs. All this style and character is complemented by an extremely fuel-efficient motor, making the Nissan Versa Note the perfect subcompact for both new car owners and urban dwellers.This low mileage hatchback has just 20,217 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa Note's trim level is SV CVT. Stepping up to the Versa Note SV adds remote keyless entry with power locks, power windows, cruise control, heated seats with armrests, and a leather wrapped steering wheel to the amazing standard features like Siri Eyes Free, hands free text messaging assistant, rear view camera, heated power-adjustable side mirrors, Bluetooth calling and audio streaming, 7 -inch touchscreen with AM/FM/CD audio, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio control for convenience and connectivity.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

