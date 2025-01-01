Menu
LOW KMS!! SV w/ Heated seats, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 Nissan Versa

101,830 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV | LOW KMS! | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM | ALLOYS

12806014

2019 Nissan Versa

Note SV | LOW KMS! | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM | ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,830KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP7KL357624

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,830 KM

LOW KMS!! SV w/ Heated seats, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Nissan Versa