2019 Nissan Versa
Note SV | LOW KMS! | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM | ALLOYS
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
101,830KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP7KL357624
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,830 KM
LOW KMS!! SV w/ Heated seats, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
2019 Nissan Versa