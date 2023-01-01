$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn - Aluminum Wheels - Chrome Accents
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10422597
- Stock #: X3276A
- VIN: 1C6RRFBG5KN867921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 61,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Big Horn comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, comfortable cloth seats and premium carpet floors, a leather steering wheel, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This awesome pickup truck also includes power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, an HD suspension, towing equipment, chrome bumpers with rear step, chrome exterior accents, fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RRFBG5KN867921.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Chrome Accents
TOUCHSCREEN
