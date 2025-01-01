$30,871+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5583
- Mileage 157,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM BIG HORN 4X4 LOADED! HEMI POWER BLACK ON BLACK! THIS IS THE ONE YOU WANT! VERY CLEAN LOCAL DEALER TRADE! EASY FINANCING! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!
***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES
Vehicle Features
