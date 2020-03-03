Menu
2019 RAM 1500

Limited LIMITED, HEMI, CREW, POWER STEPS, MASSIVE SCREEN, BRAND NEW

2019 RAM 1500

Limited LIMITED, HEMI, CREW, POWER STEPS, MASSIVE SCREEN, BRAND NEW

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,125KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4682001
  • Stock #: P-5540A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT8KN531962
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED

Compare at $61798 - Myers Cadillac is just $59998!

JUST LANDED- 2019 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Limited- Hemi, leather, sunroof, massive touch screen w/nav, power side steps, 20's, hard tonneau cover, LEd lighting, remote start, push start, heated/cooled seats, NO admin fees CERTIFIED !!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • GPS Navigation
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Trim
  • POWER RUNNING BOARDS
  • Chrome Grille
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Hemi Badge
  • Stainless steel exhaust
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Voice recorder
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Spray-in Bed Liner
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • SIRIUSXM Traffic
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 180-amp alternator
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • 506w Regular Amplifier
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
  • Power Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
  • ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
  • GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
  • Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
  • 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
  • USB Mobile Projection
  • Integrated Centre Stack Radio
  • Active Noise Control System
  • Disassociated Touchscreen Display
  • 1800# Maximum Payload
  • Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
  • 12" Touchscreen
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Lo...

