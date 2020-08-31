Menu
2019 RAM 1500

29,926 KM

Details Description

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
The Car Club

613-829-0606

Classic Express Night 4x4 4dr

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express Night 4x4 4dr

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

29,926KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5744736
  • Stock #: Inc
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG8KS575259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Black beauty!! Loaded up with auto, air, power windows and locks, cruise, tilt, 20" wheels, 8.4" touch screen, tonneau cover, sport performance hood, 6 passenger, apple car play capable, google android auto, sat radio, bluetooth, balance of factory Ram warranty, very easy on fuel, 8 speed transmission, and so much more!! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac.

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

