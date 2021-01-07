Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman 4x4 HEMI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman 4x4 HEMI

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 6597399
  2. 6597399
  3. 6597399
  4. 6597399
  5. 6597399
  6. 6597399
  7. 6597399
  8. 6597399
  9. 6597399
  10. 6597399
  11. 6597399
  12. 6597399
  13. 6597399
  14. 6597399
  15. 6597399
  16. 6597399
  17. 6597399
  18. 6597399
  19. 6597399
  20. 6597399
  21. 6597399
  22. 6597399
  23. 6597399
  24. 6597399
  25. 6597399
  26. 6597399
Contact Seller

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597399
  • Stock #: X0243A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT1KS555955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Used Ram1500 Classic for sale! Drives like new and in great condition. WiFi Hotspot, Back Up Camera, Bedliner, Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Sport Hood, Black Rims and powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI Engine! Come see it today. Call 613 - 596 - 1006

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 98,504 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 49,650 KM
$38,950 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 151,421 KM
$12,898 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory