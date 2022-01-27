Menu
2019 RAM 1500

64,183 KM

Details Description Features

$40,980

+ tax & licensing
$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Quad Cab 4WD

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

64,183KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8155642
  Stock #: 22-0003
  VIN: 1C6RRFBG3KN814652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22-0003
  • Mileage 64,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with heated seats, heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, 8.4" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay capabilities, Google Android Auto, hands free BueTooth, USB/AUX ports, back up camera, tilt/telescopic steeringwheel with audio and cruise control, keyless ignition, factory remote start and much more. please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Box liner
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power pedals
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Vents
Dual Climate Controls
4 X 4
Rear Defroster
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

