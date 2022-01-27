$40,980+ tax & licensing
$40,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn Quad Cab 4WD
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
64,183KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8155642
- Stock #: 22-0003
- VIN: 1C6RRFBG3KN814652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,183 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Box liner
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power pedals
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Vents
Dual Climate Controls
4 X 4
Rear Defroster
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
