2019 RAM 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8799461
  Stock #: C12594
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT6KS611730

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12594
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning!

Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT6KS611730.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

888-413-3817
