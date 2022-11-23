$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 1 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9372232

9372232 Stock #: N22167A

N22167A VIN: 1C6SRFHT1KN746809

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 166,110 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Aluminum Wheels Spray-in bedliner Power Options Power pedals Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.