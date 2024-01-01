$29,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$29,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,188KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7LT0KS506938
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3397A
- Mileage 86,188 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control!
Compare at $30380 - Our Price is just $29495!
This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 86,188 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this 1500 Classic SLT is an excellent choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with chrome exterior accents and chrome bumpers, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include rear power-sliding window, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an touchscreen infotainment hub, automatic headlights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT0KS506938.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $474.40 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $30380 - Our Price is just $29495!
This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 86,188 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this 1500 Classic SLT is an excellent choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with chrome exterior accents and chrome bumpers, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include rear power-sliding window, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an touchscreen infotainment hub, automatic headlights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT0KS506938.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $474.40 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate AWD - Leather Seats 67,208 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note SL - Navigation - Bluetooth 0 $10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent GL Auto - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 51,575 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,495
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2019 RAM 1500 Classic