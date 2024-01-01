Menu
Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control!

Compare at $30380 - Our Price is just $29495!

This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 86,188 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this 1500 Classic SLT is an excellent choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with chrome exterior accents and chrome bumpers, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include rear power-sliding window, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an touchscreen infotainment hub, automatic headlights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT0KS506938.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $474.40 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN

2019 RAM 1500 Classic