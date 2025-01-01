$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,955KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT7KS724330
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning!
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This 4X4 pickup has 74,955 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT7KS724330.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
4-Way Passenger Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
2019 RAM 1500 Classic