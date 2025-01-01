$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS NIGHT 4X4 | CREW CAB | 5.7L V8 | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,652 KM
Vehicle Description
EXPRESS NIGHT EDITION 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 5.7L HEMI V8!! 8.4-Inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch black alloys, backup camera, tow package, 5-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
