EXPRESS NIGHT EDITION 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 5.7L HEMI V8!! 8.4-Inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch black alloys, backup camera, tow package, 5-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

133,652 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours

13075717

EXPRESS NIGHT 4X4 | CREW CAB | 5.7L V8 | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
133,652KM
VIN 1C6RR7KTXKS647548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

