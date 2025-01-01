$49,498+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 RAM 2500
Big Horn - Tow Hitch - Rear Camera - $189.15 /Wk
2019 RAM 2500
Big Horn - Tow Hitch - Rear Camera - $189.15 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
Sale
$49,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,412KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL0KG708893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start!
Compare at $50946 - is just $49498!
According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 2500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2019 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 110,412 kms. It's billet metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL0KG708893.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $189.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $68851 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $50946 - is just $49498!
According to Edmunds.com, the Ram 2500 is a top pick in the heavy-duty truck segment thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2019 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 Ram 2500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 110,412 kms. It's billet metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with chrome and body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a 4 speaker sound system with wireless streaming audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, a class IV hitch receiver with trailer brake controller, a rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL0KG708893.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $189.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $68851 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Push Button Start
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs)
1456.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Fixed rear window
Chrome Front Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Box Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Nissan Kicks S 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Kicks SV 59,922 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Buick Verano w/1SL 161,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
$49,498
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2019 RAM 2500