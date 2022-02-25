Menu
2019 RAM 2500

95,031 KM

Details Features

$78,995

+ tax & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa

613-274-0031

Big Horn Cummins Turbo Diesel 4x4

Location

2013 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 1A3

$78,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,031KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8449614
  • Stock #: 1925
  • VIN: 3c6ur5dl1kg610665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

