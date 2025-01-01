Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Subaru ASCENT Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Subaru ASCENT

178,135 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12551822

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Touring

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1747946668
  2. 1747946668
  3. 1747946668
  4. 1747946668
  5. 1747946668
  6. 1747946668
  7. 1747946668
  8. 1747946668
  9. 1747946668
  10. 1747946668
  11. 1747946668
  12. 1747946668
  13. 1747946668
  14. 1747946668
  15. 1747946668
  16. 1747946668
  17. 1747946668
  18. 1747946668
  19. 1747946668
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,135KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4WMAGD0K3427799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 138,122 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Odyssey LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Honda Odyssey LX 193,673 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE 112,391 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2019 Subaru ASCENT