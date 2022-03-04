$29,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Limited CVT 5-Door
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
48,083KM
Used
- Stock #: AA485
- VIN: 4S3GTAU69K3711868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
