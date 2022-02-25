2019 Subaru Outback

Menu
133,050 KM

Details Features

2.5i

2.5i

Location

133,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8353857
  • Stock #: AA458
  • VIN: 4S4BSDAC7K3330895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

