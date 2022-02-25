2019 Subaru Outback

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8353857

8353857 Stock #: AA458

AA458 VIN: 4S4BSDAC7K3330895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA458

Mileage 133,050 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.