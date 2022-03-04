$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2019 Subaru Outback
3.6R Touring AWD | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8622194
- Stock #: 220609
- VIN: 4S4BSFDCXK3362070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220609
- Mileage 92,134 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Outback Touring is the perfect practical vehicle with all the features you're looking for! Features include optional 3.6R engine upgrade, sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, blind spot detection, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped armrest, remote start, dual zone climate control, heated seats, backup camera, tow package, full power group including power adjustable seat, power liftgate, paddle shifters, tinted windows, cruise control, auto headlights, garage door opener, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.