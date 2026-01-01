$37,989+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX
STI Sport-tech w/Wing Spoiler | Ultra Low Km's
2019 Subaru WRX
STI Sport-tech w/Wing Spoiler | Ultra Low Km's
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$37,989
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P19321
- Mileage 52,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving this striking 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech, finished in a dynamic red with an impressive AWD system that enhances handling and stability. This sedan is perfect for those who seek both performance and practicality. The bold exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels and an aerodynamic design, while the sunroof adds an extra touch of sophistication. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring heated seats and power-adjustable seating for optimal comfort. Enjoy seamless connectivity with smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a premium navigation system to guide your journeys. Stay confident and secure with advanced safety features including lane assist, a backup camera, brake assist, and keyless entry, ensuring peace of mind on every drive. The intuitive technology is accessible through a user-friendly interface, providing a modern driving experience that keeps you in command. Ideal for the performance enthusiast who values cutting-edge technology and safety, this Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech is waiting for you at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram. Ready to learn more? Contact us today to schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrhaven Chrysler
Barrhaven Chrysler
Call Dealer
613-656-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-656-6526