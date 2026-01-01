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Experience the thrill of driving this striking 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech, finished in a dynamic red with an impressive AWD system that enhances handling and stability. This sedan is perfect for those who seek both performance and practicality. The bold exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels and an aerodynamic design, while the sunroof adds an extra touch of sophistication. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring heated seats and power-adjustable seating for optimal comfort. Enjoy seamless connectivity with smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a premium navigation system to guide your journeys. Stay confident and secure with advanced safety features including lane assist, a backup camera, brake assist, and keyless entry, ensuring peace of mind on every drive. The intuitive technology is accessible through a user-friendly interface, providing a modern driving experience that keeps you in command. Ideal for the performance enthusiast who values cutting-edge technology and safety, this Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech is waiting for you at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram. Ready to learn more? Contact us today to schedule your test drive!

2019 Subaru WRX

52,579 KM

Details Description Features

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech w/Wing Spoiler | Ultra Low Km's

Watch This Vehicle
14499538

2019 Subaru WRX

STI Sport-tech w/Wing Spoiler | Ultra Low Km's

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

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Contact Seller

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,579KM
VIN JF1VA2Y60K9810577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P19321
  • Mileage 52,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of driving this striking 2019 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech, finished in a dynamic red with an impressive AWD system that enhances handling and stability. This sedan is perfect for those who seek both performance and practicality. The bold exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels and an aerodynamic design, while the sunroof adds an extra touch of sophistication. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring heated seats and power-adjustable seating for optimal comfort. Enjoy seamless connectivity with smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a premium navigation system to guide your journeys. Stay confident and secure with advanced safety features including lane assist, a backup camera, brake assist, and keyless entry, ensuring peace of mind on every drive. The intuitive technology is accessible through a user-friendly interface, providing a modern driving experience that keeps you in command. Ideal for the performance enthusiast who values cutting-edge technology and safety, this Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech is waiting for you at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram. Ready to learn more? Contact us today to schedule your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Defroster
Tires: Performance
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Fuel economy highway: 10.7L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Speakers: 9
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: mechanical
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9)
Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior height: 1,475mm (58.1)
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5)
Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4)
Front hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,377mm (54.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 99.5mm x 79.0mm (3.92 x 3.11)
GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs)
Front headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Passenger volume: 2,644L (93.4 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,594kg (3,514lbs)
Fuel economy city: 14.3L/100 km
Appearance: analog
Fuel economy combined: 12.7L/100 km
Engine litres: 2.5L
Torque: 290 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 290 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 8.20 to 1
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Front tires: 245/35WR19.0
Rear tires: 245/35WR19.0
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leather Ultrasuede
Interior rear cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 310hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 310hp @ 6,000RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

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613-656-XXXX

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613-656-6526

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$37,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2019 Subaru WRX