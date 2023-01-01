2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$27,450 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 8 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10459356

10459356 Stock #: 325065

325065 VIN: JF2GTAFC3KH325065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,836 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.