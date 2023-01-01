$27,450+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport SPORT ROOF UPGRADED SEATS BK. CAMERA HEA
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$27,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10459356
- Stock #: 325065
- VIN: JF2GTAFC3KH325065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,836 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * ONE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** In stock and ready for immediate delivery!! Before you know it, winter will be in full bloom and Old Man Winter will be up to his old tricks...need not panic, with the symmetrical all wheel drive found in this 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport you will be as sure footed as a mountain goat!! Finished in Quartz Blue Pearl with contrasting upgraded black cloth seating surfaces, LED responsive steering headlamps, power sunroof, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection, aluminum pedals, power driver's seat, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control system, windshield wiper de-icer, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, fog lights, X-Mode, torque vectoring, 17 alloy wheels, hill holder system, backup camera, only 69,000kms all compliment this stunning 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
