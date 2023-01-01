2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$25,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 6 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10636299

10636299 Stock #: 24-0156b

24-0156b VIN: JF2GTANC7K8337365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sunshine Orange

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,654 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy Tires: 225/55R18 Mechanical Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.90 axle ratio GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs) 63 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls and X-mode Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Regular Amplifier 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary aud... Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.