2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

57,654 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT LIMITED, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, NAV *REBUILT TITLE*

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT LIMITED, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, NAV *REBUILT TITLE*

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,654KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10636299
  Stock #: 24-0156b
  VIN: JF2GTANC7K8337365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunshine Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,654 KM

Vehicle Description

LOWEST PRICE
Compare at $26677 - Myers Cadillac is just $25900!

JUST IN - 2019 SUBARU CROSSTREK LIMITED AWD- ORANGE ON BLACK, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, PUSH START, APPLE CARPLAY, THE WORKS!! LOADED, SUPER SUPER CLEAN IN AND OUT. **REBUILT TITLE** CAR LOOKS AND DRIVES AMAZING. NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 225/55R18

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
63 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer
Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls and X-mode
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary aud...

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

