$21,238+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport Manual
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport Manual
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$21,238
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,073KM
VIN JF2GTAFC9KG384918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour BLACK, PREMIUM SPORT CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, LED Headlights, Power Seat, SiriusXM, Proximity Key
For a dependable crossover that can handle your commute in comfort and haul your gear to your weekend backpacking trip, look no further than the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. This 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2019 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.
This SUV has 98,073 km. It's Crystal White Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport Manual. This capable and luxurious Crosstrek Sport comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, steering wheel-integrated controls, and SiriusXM. For added safety, this Crosstrek packs in steering responsive - automatic LED headlamps and Subaru Rear / Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) and blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
For a dependable crossover that can handle your commute in comfort and haul your gear to your weekend backpacking trip, look no further than the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. This 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2019 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.
This SUV has 98,073 km. It's Crystal White Pearl in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport Manual. This capable and luxurious Crosstrek Sport comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, steering wheel-integrated controls, and SiriusXM. For added safety, this Crosstrek packs in steering responsive - automatic LED headlamps and Subaru Rear / Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) and blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Chevrolet Trax LS - $89 B/W 117,625 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Manual 98,073 KM $21,238 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL 68,827 KM $33,265 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$21,238
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek