2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 7 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8563748

8563748 Stock #: AA507

AA507 VIN: JF2GTAGC1KH365093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA507

Mileage 43,760 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.