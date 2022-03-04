Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

43,760 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0I PREMIUM CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0I PREMIUM CVT

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 8563748
  2. 8563748
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,760KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8563748
  • Stock #: AA507
  • VIN: JF2GTAGC1KH365093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA507
  • Mileage 43,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 62,185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model X P...
 250 KM
$214,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 86,555 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory