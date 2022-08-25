$29,852+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport AWD| 6-SPEED MANUAL | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
56,266KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8992204
- Stock #: 221027
- VIN: JF2GTAFC0KG360264
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 221027
- Mileage 56,266 KM
Loads of features in this 6-speed manual Crosstrek including sunroof, backup camera, heated seats, full power group including power adjustable seat, tow hitch receiver, cruise control, auto headlights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Sirius XM, air conditioning and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
