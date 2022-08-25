Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

56,266 KM

Details Description

$29,852

$29,852
+ tax & licensing
$29,852

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport AWD| 6-SPEED MANUAL | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport AWD| 6-SPEED MANUAL | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$29,852

+ taxes & licensing

56,266KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8992204
  Stock #: 221027
  VIN: JF2GTAFC0KG360264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 221027
  • Mileage 56,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Loads of features in this 6-speed manual Crosstrek including sunroof, backup camera, heated seats, full power group including power adjustable seat, tow hitch receiver, cruise control, auto headlights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Sirius XM, air conditioning and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

