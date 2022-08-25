2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$29,852 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 2 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8992204

8992204 Stock #: 221027

221027 VIN: JF2GTAFC0KG360264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 221027

Mileage 56,266 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.