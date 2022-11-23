2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 9 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9372223

9372223 Stock #: P1157

P1157 VIN: JF2GTACC3KH255992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,906 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.