2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard range plus w/ massive panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear leather seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seats & steering column, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

95,283 KM

Details Description

12258190

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Used
95,283KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA1KF425818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard range plus w/ massive panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear leather seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seats & steering column, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
