2019 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER |NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard range plus w/ massive panoramic sunroof, heated front & rear leather seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seats & steering column, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
