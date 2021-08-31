Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Tesla Model 3

33,234 KM

Details Description Features

$56,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,850

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus FULL SELF DRIVE!! HEATED SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus FULL SELF DRIVE!! HEATED SEAT

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 7738362
  2. 7738362
  3. 7738362
  4. 7738362
  5. 7738362
  6. 7738362
  7. 7738362
  8. 7738362
  9. 7738362
  10. 7738362
  11. 7738362
Contact Seller

$56,850

+ taxes & licensing

33,234KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7738362
  • Stock #: 414426
  • VIN: 5yj3e1ea6kf414426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you Elon Musk!! We are truly beyond impressed with the engineering and capabilities found in this Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and so will you be!! Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, does 0 to 100km/h in 5.60 seconds, full self drive, panoramic sunroof, auto pilot, side cameras, blindspot, navigation, backup camera, automatic emergency braking, front and rear park sensors, integrated advanced stability control, lane depart sensors, 15.4 LCD screen, automatic keyless entry system, custom driver profiles, upgraded audio immersive sound, voice recognition system, dual climate control system, heated seats, rain sensing wiper blades, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, traction control, stability control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, cross traffic alert, rear parking aid, adaptive cruise control all compliment this stunning 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with Full Self Drive. Perfection and beyond!! Ottawa's used Tesla Authority!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2018 BMW 330i i xDri...
 31,902 KM
$39,950 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 82,943 KM
$27,450 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 29,511 KM
$35,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory