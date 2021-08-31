+ taxes & licensing
Thank you Elon Musk!! We are truly beyond impressed with the engineering and capabilities found in this Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and so will you be!! Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, does 0 to 100km/h in 5.60 seconds, full self drive, panoramic sunroof, auto pilot, side cameras, blindspot, navigation, backup camera, automatic emergency braking, front and rear park sensors, integrated advanced stability control, lane depart sensors, 15.4 LCD screen, automatic keyless entry system, custom driver profiles, upgraded audio immersive sound, voice recognition system, dual climate control system, heated seats, rain sensing wiper blades, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, traction control, stability control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, cross traffic alert, rear parking aid, adaptive cruise control all compliment this stunning 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with Full Self Drive. Perfection and beyond!! Ottawa's used Tesla Authority!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
