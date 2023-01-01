Menu
2019 Tesla Model X

126,506 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2019 Tesla Model X

2019 Tesla Model X

100D / Clean CARFAX / One owner /

2019 Tesla Model X

100D / Clean CARFAX / One owner /

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9786835
  • Stock #: L105
  • VIN: 5YJXCDE27KF151462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,506 KM

Vehicle Description

New Listing ! 2019 Tesla Model X 100D dual motor AWD with 100kwh battery, one owner, clean title, no accidents. Warranty on battery and drive unit for another 4 years and unlimited kilometers.


The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

