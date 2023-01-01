2019 Tesla Model X

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 5 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9786835

9786835 Stock #: L105

L105 VIN: 5YJXCDE27KF151462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,506 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.