2019 Toyota 4Runner

97,389 KM

Details Description

$48,958

+ tax & licensing
$48,958

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4X4 | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | JBL AUDIO

2019 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4X4 | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | JBL AUDIO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$48,958

+ taxes & licensing

97,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276149
  • Stock #: 230909
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8K5703550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230909
  • Mileage 97,389 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED LIMITED W/ SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER, PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Full-time 4x4 w/ transfer case dial, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, power seats w/ drivers memory, running boards, keyless entry w/ push start, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

