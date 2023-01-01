$48,958+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,958
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2019 Toyota 4Runner
2019 Toyota 4Runner
LIMITED 4X4 | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | JBL AUDIO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$48,958
+ taxes & licensing
97,389KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10276149
- Stock #: 230909
- VIN: JTEBU5JR8K5703550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230909
- Mileage 97,389 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED LIMITED W/ SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER, PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Full-time 4x4 w/ transfer case dial, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, power seats w/ drivers memory, running boards, keyless entry w/ push start, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8