2019 Toyota 4Runner
LIMITED | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | RMT START
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,561 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 34,500KMS!! 7 PASSENGER LIMITED W/ SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, 20-IN ALLOYS, NAVIGATION AND RUNNING BOARDS! Tow package, backup camera w/ front & rear sensors, power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, auto dimming rearview mirror, 400w AC outlet, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
