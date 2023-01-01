Menu
2019 Toyota 4Runner

34,561 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | RMT START

2019 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED | 7-PASS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | RMT START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,561KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10636146
  Stock #: 231441
  VIN: JTEBU5JRXK5687156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,561 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 34,500KMS!! 7 PASSENGER LIMITED W/ SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, 20-IN ALLOYS, NAVIGATION AND RUNNING BOARDS! Tow package, backup camera w/ front & rear sensors, power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights, auto dimming rearview mirror, 400w AC outlet, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, garage door opener and Sirius XM!

