2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 TRD PRO!!! ONLY 105KKMS!! SOFTEX, NAVI, ROOF
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 TRD PRO!!! ONLY 105KKMS!! SOFTEX, NAVI, ROOF
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 689999
- Mileage 105,005 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** This Toyota 4 Runner is able to go just about anywhere and will make a Sherpa jealous with its climbing capabilities!! Finished in Voodoo Blue with Black Softex leather seating surfaces with red stitching, room for 5 passengers, JBL audio audio, rooftop basket, LED fog lamps, TRD front skid plate, 17 matte black alloy wheels, lever type 4WD selector, 4-Wheel crawl control, multi terrain select, multi terrain ABS, rear differential lock, SiriusXM radio, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, moonroof, dual zone climate control system, heated front seats, projector style headlamps, 5,000lbs towing capacity, Toyota Star Safety System, hill start assist control, downhill assist control all compliment this stunning 2019 Toyota 4 Runner TRD PRO. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
