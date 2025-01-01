Menu
2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** This Toyota 4 Runner is able to go just about anywhere and will make a Sherpa jealous with its climbing capabilities!! Finished in Voodoo Blue with Black Softex leather seating surfaces with red stitching, room for 5 passengers, JBL audio audio, rooftop basket, LED fog lamps, TRD front skid plate, 17 matte black alloy wheels, lever type 4WD selector, 4-Wheel crawl control, multi terrain select, multi terrain ABS, rear differential lock, SiriusXM radio, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, moonroof, dual zone climate control system, heated front seats, projector style headlamps, 5,000lbs towing capacity, Toyota Star Safety System, hill start assist control, downhill assist control all compliment this stunning 2019 Toyota 4 Runner TRD PRO. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2019 Toyota 4Runner

105,005 KM

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 TRD PRO!!! ONLY 105KKMS!! SOFTEX, NAVI, ROOF

12294789

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 TRD PRO!!! ONLY 105KKMS!! SOFTEX, NAVI, ROOF

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
105,005KM
VIN JTEBU5JR4K5689999

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 689999
  • Mileage 105,005 KM

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player

Leather Wrap Wheel

Tow Hitch Receiver

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
