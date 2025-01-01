$56,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 TRD Pro Model/TRD-TUNED FRONT SPRINGS/REAR DIFFERENTIAL LOCK/4-WHEEL CRAWL CONTROL (CRAWL)/LEVER-TYPE 4WD SELECTOR
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$56,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,920KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JRXK5660023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,920 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD Pro
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
