2019 Toyota 4Runner

4X4 7 SEAT LEATHER NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,170KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541640
  • Stock #: 200044
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR2K5723549
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

4X4 7 Passenger w/leather interior, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, fog lights, Bluetooth, differential lock, trailer hitch, running boards, roof rails, windshield wiper de-icer, 120V outlet, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry. This 4Runner is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Car proof report included awd, 4x4, 4wd, 3rd row

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Step Bumper
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

