*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** The Toyota Camry has proven itself year in year out, to be one of the most reliable sedans found on the roads for decades!! Finished in Ruby Flare Red with contrasting black fabric and leatherette trimmed sport seating surfaces, fuel efficient 4 cylinder power, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, heated sport seats, satin plated inner door handles and trim, sport grill, sports rocker and side skirts, keyless entry system, automatic headlamps, LED headlamps, 18 alloy wheels, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, Star Safety System, hill start assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane departure alert with steering assist, dual zone climate control, back guide monitor alert, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, push button start, Qi wireless charging, Homelink, Entune 3.0, push start button, keyless entry, SiriusXM radio all compliment this stunning 2019 Toyota Camry SE with Upgrade package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2019 Toyota Camry

160,024 KM

$20,450

+ tax & licensing
Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
160,024KM
VIN 4T1B11HK4KU238720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 238720
  • Mileage 160,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
