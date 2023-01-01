Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Camry

51,854 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE HYRBID ALLOYS ROOF DRIVER'S ASSIST BACKUP C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE HYRBID ALLOYS ROOF DRIVER'S ASSIST BACKUP C

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 9572326
  2. 9572326
  3. 9572326
  4. 9572326
  5. 9572326
  6. 9572326
  7. 9572326
  8. 9572326
  9. 9572326
  10. 9572326
  11. 9572326
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

51,854KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9572326
  • Stock #: 516454
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK1KU516454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,854 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 1-OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS *** We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 40 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2019 Toyota Camry HY...
 51,854 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 84,276 KM
$45,650 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Tra...
 59,798 KM
$37,600 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory