2019 Toyota Corolla
SE |RMT START |HTD SEATS | ADAPT. CRUISE | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$20,917
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,733 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING BLUE FLAME SE W/ REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND ALLOYS! Backup camera, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power seat lumbar and Bluetooth!
