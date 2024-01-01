Menu
STUNNING BLUE FLAME SE W/ REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT W/ TRACE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND ALLOYS! Backup camera, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power seat lumbar and Bluetooth!

2019 Toyota Corolla

130,733 KM

Details Description

$20,917

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

130,733KM
Used
VIN JTNK4RBE7K3005767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,733 KM

Vehicle Description

