2019 Toyota Corolla
SE - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats - $153 B/W
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats - $153 B/W
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$19,898
+ taxes & licensing
107,717KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE7KC150066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Compare at $20694 - Our Live Market Price is just $19898!
This Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety features. This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This sedan has 107,717 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this sporty Corolla SE is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with a unique front bumper and exclusive exterior trim, multi-LED headlights with accent lighting, heated front sport seats, unique aluminum wheels with black accents, sport gauge cluster, automatic climate control and a sleek 6.1 inch touchscreen display featuring USB 2.0 ports, advanced voice recognition, wireless streaming audio and SIRI Eyes Free. Additional features include remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, a sport mode button, power adjustable heated mirrors, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Leatherette Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Toyota Safety Sense
