2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT - Apple CarPlay
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,841KM
VIN JTNK4RBE9K3053903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine Wht
- Interior Colour Fa20
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0005A
- Mileage 144,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key!
Who says small, compact cars need to be boring? This sporty Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a blast to drive! This 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This hatchback has 144,841 kms. It's alpine wht in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is CVT. This Corolla Hatchback comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, Entune Audio Suite Connect and wireless streaming audio. Additional features include automatic climate control, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, Led Lights, Forward Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
