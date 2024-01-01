$20,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,467KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3KC207475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U9649
- Mileage 70,467 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2019 Toyota Corolla