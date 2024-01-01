$15,850+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE Manual
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
$15,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,050KM
VIN 2T1BURHE6KC242544
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,050 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase**
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Interior cargo volume: 368 L (13 cu.ft.)
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Interior maximum cargo volume: 368 L (13 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Engine horsepower: 132hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 132hp @ 6,000RPM
Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P mitigation
Fuel economy combined: 7.6L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.3mm (3.17 x 3.48)
Exterior body width: 1,776mm (69.9)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Rear legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Front headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8)
GVWR: 1,735kg (3,825lbs)
Exterior length: 4,650mm (183.1)
Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,305kg (2,877lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 1.8L
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette SofTex
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
2019 Toyota Corolla