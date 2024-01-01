Menu
Account
Sign In
**Advertised price is for finance purchase**

2019 Toyota Corolla

171,050 KM

Details Description Features

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE Manual

Watch This Vehicle
12051733

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE Manual

Location

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

  1. 12051733
  2. 12051733
  3. 12051733
  4. 12051733
  5. 12051733
  6. 12051733
  7. 12051733
  8. 12051733
  9. 12051733
  10. 12051733
  11. 12051733
  12. 12051733
  13. 12051733
  14. 12051733
  15. 12051733
Contact Seller

$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,050KM
VIN 2T1BURHE6KC242544

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,050 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase**

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Defroster

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Interior cargo volume: 368 L (13 cu.ft.)
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Interior maximum cargo volume: 368 L (13 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Engine horsepower: 132hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 132hp @ 6,000RPM
Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Front hiproom: 1,346mm (53.0)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P mitigation
Fuel economy combined: 7.6L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.3mm (3.17 x 3.48)
Exterior body width: 1,776mm (69.9)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Rear legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Front headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8)
GVWR: 1,735kg (3,825lbs)
Exterior length: 4,650mm (183.1)
Torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 128 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,305kg (2,877lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 1.8L
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette SofTex
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Mazda

Used 2007 Volvo XC90 AWD 5dr I6 7 Seat for sale in Ottawa, ON
2007 Volvo XC90 AWD 5dr I6 7 Seat 258,403 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo AWD 8,960 KM $42,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design AWD 40,500 KM $34,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

Primary

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mazda

613-801-0253

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla