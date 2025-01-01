$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
XSE| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ONLY 58,000KMS|NAV|REAR CAM
2019 Toyota Corolla
XSE| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ONLY 58,000KMS|NAV|REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,717 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 58,000KMS!! XSE w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, 7-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat, paddle shifters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
