$35,898+ tax & licensing
$35,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD - Cooled Seats - $275 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$35,898
+ taxes & licensing
85,641KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10489632
- Stock #: 22-0858A
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH1KS969136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $37334 - Our Live Market Price is just $35898!
This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2019 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 85,641 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited AWD. This top of the line all-wheel drive Highlander Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune premium audio, embedded navigation with voice recognition, 4 USB charging ports and LED running lights. Additional style, safety and comfort features include Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot detection, proximity keyless entry with push button start, foward collision warning, a 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, dynamic radar cruise control, dual zone climate control, a power liftgate plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
