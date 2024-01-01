Menu
date 2024-01-01

2019 Toyota Highlander

60,543 KM

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD - Navigation - Sunroof

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD - Navigation - Sunroof

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

60,543KM
Used
VIN 5TDJZRFHXKS595869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate!

This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2019 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 60,543 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Highlander's trim level is XLE AWD. Stepping up to this all-wheel drive Highlander XLE is a great choice as it comes with plenty of extra premium features such as a power sunroof, leather heated seats, split folding rear seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune premium audio, embedded navigation with voice recognition, 4 USB charging ports and dual zone climate control. Additional style, safety and comfort features include Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot detection, unique aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry with push button start, foward collision warning, a rear view camera, dynamic radar cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

2019 Toyota Highlander