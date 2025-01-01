$32,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE | AWD | 7 PASS | Leather
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE | AWD | 7 PASS | Leather
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$32,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,521KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH5KS620435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 140,521 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE | 7 Passnger | Family-Friendly Versatility | Refined Comfort | Proven Reliability
Midnight Black Metallic Exterior | Black Leather Interior | 18-Inch Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Heated Front Seats | Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control | 8-Inch Touchscreen | Apple CarPlay | Navigation System | Bluetooth | Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Departure Alert | LED Daytime Running Lights | Backup Camera | Push Button Start | 8-Speed Automatic Transmission | 3.5L V6 Engine | 295 Horsepower | 5,000 lbs Towing Capacity | and more.
The 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE delivers a perfect balance of comfort, capability, and safetyideal for families and road trip enthusiasts alike.
Key Features:
Sophisticated Design: With its sleek black-on-black color scheme, bold grille, and sculpted body lines, the Highlander XLE makes a confident impression.
Spacious & Comfortable Interior: Enjoy leather-trimmed seating for up to 7 passengers, a power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, and second-row captains chairs for added comfort.
Smart Technology: Stay connected with an 8-inch touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a premium audio system, all within easy reach.
Strong V6 Performance: The 3.5L V6 engine delivers 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving.
All-Weather Confidence: With available all-wheel drive, the Highlander XLE is ready for Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike.
Safety First: Toyotas Safety Sense P suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, helping you drive with peace of mind.
The 2019 Highlander XLE is a well-rounded SUV that blends everyday practicality with upscale featuresperfect for growing families or anyone who values comfort and dependability.
This vehicle has travelled 140,521 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Midnight Black Metallic Exterior | Black Leather Interior | 18-Inch Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Heated Front Seats | Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control | 8-Inch Touchscreen | Apple CarPlay | Navigation System | Bluetooth | Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Departure Alert | LED Daytime Running Lights | Backup Camera | Push Button Start | 8-Speed Automatic Transmission | 3.5L V6 Engine | 295 Horsepower | 5,000 lbs Towing Capacity | and more.
The 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE delivers a perfect balance of comfort, capability, and safetyideal for families and road trip enthusiasts alike.
Key Features:
Sophisticated Design: With its sleek black-on-black color scheme, bold grille, and sculpted body lines, the Highlander XLE makes a confident impression.
Spacious & Comfortable Interior: Enjoy leather-trimmed seating for up to 7 passengers, a power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, and second-row captains chairs for added comfort.
Smart Technology: Stay connected with an 8-inch touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a premium audio system, all within easy reach.
Strong V6 Performance: The 3.5L V6 engine delivers 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving.
All-Weather Confidence: With available all-wheel drive, the Highlander XLE is ready for Canadian winters and weekend adventures alike.
Safety First: Toyotas Safety Sense P suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, helping you drive with peace of mind.
The 2019 Highlander XLE is a well-rounded SUV that blends everyday practicality with upscale featuresperfect for growing families or anyone who values comfort and dependability.
This vehicle has travelled 140,521 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rev Motors
2025 BMW M3 Base | MANUAL | RWD | No Lux Tax 3,656 KM $108,895 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S | Techart | Red Int 26,879 KM $299,895 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE | AWD | 7 PASS | Leather 140,521 KM $32,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rev Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
$32,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2019 Toyota Highlander