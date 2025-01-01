Menu
8-Passenger All-wheel drive w/ Leather-trimmed seats, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, heated seats, three-zone climate control, keyless entry, power liftgate, power locks, power windows. power mirrors, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2019 Toyota Highlander

141,025 KM

$29,822

+ taxes & licensing
13048289

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
VIN 5TDBZRFH5KS708082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

