2019 Toyota Highlander

40,319 KM

Details

$40,647

+ tax & licensing
$40,647

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD | 8 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD | 8 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$40,647

+ taxes & licensing

40,319KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6730046
  • Stock #: 210219
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFHXKS564489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210219
  • Mileage 40,319 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS & Absolutely LOADED 8 Passenger AWD with black heated leather, navigation, remote starter, BLIS-Blind spot information system, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, rear view camera, power liftgate, sunroof, heated exterior mirrors, tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, auto start/stop system, Bluetooth, auto dimming rear view mirror, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, windshield wiper de-icer, rear manual sunshades, roof rails, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, 8 seat, XLE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

