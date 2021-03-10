2019 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
LOW KMS & Absolutely LOADED 8 Passenger AWD with black heated leather, navigation, remote starter, BLIS-Blind spot information system, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, rear view camera, power liftgate, sunroof, heated exterior mirrors, tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, auto start/stop system, Bluetooth, auto dimming rear view mirror, 18'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, windshield wiper de-icer, rear manual sunshades, roof rails, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, 8 seat, XLE
