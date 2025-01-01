$22,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDL9RFU1K3007218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 65195A
- Mileage 105,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2019 Toyota Prius